LONDON, March 23 British bikes-to-car parts
retailer Halfords said on Monday it had appointed an
executive of burger firm McDonald's to be its new boss.
Halfords named Jill McDonald as its new chief executive with
effect from May 11, succeeding Matt Davies, whose departure to
take charge of Tesco's UK business was announced in
January.
Davies has been credited with reviving the company's
fortunes since joining in October 2012, boosting sales by
improving stores and customer service. Shares tumbled on Jan. 8
when he announced his departure.
McDonald is currently CEO, UK & President, North West
Division, Europe for McDonald's.
She joined McDonald's in 2006 as chief marketing officer UK
& northern Europe and was appointed to her current role in 2010.
"We are delighted to have recruited Jill, who has a strong
track record of heading a large, complex, service-led business
with great success," said Halfords chairman Dennis Millard.
Her responsibilities at McDonald's encompass around 3,300
owned and franchised restaurants across seven countries, more
than 500 franchisees and over 200,000 staff.
McDonald has also worked at Colgate Palmolive and British
Airways in brand management and marketing roles.
"Halfords has already made significant progress in
delivering its service-led growth strategy and I look forward to
joining such a strong team to continue to build on that
success," she said.
McDonald's remuneration package includes an annual basic
salary of 500,000 pounds and various bonus entitlements.
Shares in the firm, down 6.3 percent over the last six
months, closed Friday at 453.5 pence, valuing the business at
891 million pounds ($1.3 billion).
($1 = 0.6712 pounds)
