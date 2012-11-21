LONDON Nov 21 British bicycles-to-car-parts group Halfords posted a 23 percent slump in first half profit as a better second quarter sales performance failed to offset a poor start to the year.

The firm, which trades from over 460 Halfords stores in the UK and Ireland as well as over 260 Autocentres, said on Wednesday it made a pretax profit before one off items of 41.9 million pounds ($66.7 million) in the 26 weeks to Sept. 28.

That was in line with company guidance of 40-42 million pounds issued last month but down from 54.7 million pounds made in the same period last year.

First half sales rose 0.4 percent to 455.6 million pounds, with a weather-impacted first quarter fall in sales at stores open over a year of 5.6 percent reversing to a rise of 5.6 percent in the second quarter after strong demand for bicycles in the summer on the back of Britain's success in the Tour de France and London Olympics.

Halfords said its second-half planning assumptions were unchanged and it maintained full-year profit guidance of 66-70 million pounds.