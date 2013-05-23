BRIEF-BP CEO says 60 pct of company's production will be gas by mid-2020s
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
LONDON May 23 Halfords Group PLC : * Auto alert - Halfords Group Plc final dividend 9.1 pence per share * Auto alert - Halfords Group Plc FY pretax profit 71 million STG * Auto alert - Halfords Group Plc total dividend 14 pence per share * Autocentres strategy remains unchanged; growth of 20-30 new centres per year
to continue * .£100m of retail capital investment over three years * Group sales target of £1BN in FY 2016 * Vital investments will inevitably reduce short-term retail profitability * Will deliver long-term revenue and profit growth * Anticipated that group EBITDA may not exceed current levels until FY 2016 * Board to recommend a rebasing of the dividend * Anticipated that the FY 2014 full-year dividend would be reset to around 14
pence per share * FY dividend would potentially remain around this level as approaches nearer
2x dividend/earnings cover
* Downstream free cash flow expected at $9-10 bln by 2021 (Adds details, background, CFO comment, share price)
Feb 28 British insurer Aviva said it expects to take an exceptional charge of 385 million pounds ($478 million) to its 2016 profit after tax after Britain changed the rate at which compensation payments are calculated in personal injury claims.