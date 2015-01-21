LONDON Jan 21 British retailer Halfords , whose boss Matt Davies will leave to take charge of Tesco UK in June, posted a rise in Christmas sales thanks to strong demand for car maintenance and cycling products.

The bicycles-to-car-parts retailer said on Wednesday retail sales at stores open over a year rose 6.8 percent in the 15 weeks to Jan. 9, ahead of an average forecast of 5.9 percent growth according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at its smaller car repair unit, Autocentres, grew 5.9 percent in the period, its fiscal third quarter, ahead of expectations for 4.8 percent growth.

The group said it now anticipated that its full-year retail gross margin would be at the lower end of guidance for a decline of 25 to 75 basis points, but maintained its profit expectations. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)