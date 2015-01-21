LONDON Jan 21 British retailer Halfords
, whose boss Matt Davies will leave to take charge of
Tesco UK in June, posted a rise in Christmas sales
thanks to strong demand for car maintenance and cycling
products.
The bicycles-to-car-parts retailer said on Wednesday retail
sales at stores open over a year rose 6.8 percent in the 15
weeks to Jan. 9, ahead of an average forecast of 5.9 percent
growth according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Sales at its smaller car repair unit, Autocentres, grew 5.9
percent in the period, its fiscal third quarter, ahead of
expectations for 4.8 percent growth.
The group said it now anticipated that its full-year retail
gross margin would be at the lower end of guidance for a decline
of 25 to 75 basis points, but maintained its profit
expectations.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)