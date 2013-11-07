LONDON Nov 7 Bicycles-to-car-parts group
Halfords said Britain's growing interest in cycling,
together with its improved ranges and a hot summer helped push
first half profit up 6.4 percent.
The group, which is in the early stages of a multi-million
pound three-year investment plan to boost slumping sales, on
Thursday said adjusted pretax profit for the six months to Sept.
27 rose to 44.6 million pounds ($71.71 million), on sales up 7.7
percent to 490.6 million.
Group like-for-like sales rose 6.2 percent in the period and
were up 7.7 percent at its retail arm, which makes over 80
percent of group revenue. Underlying sales at its vehicle
service and repairs arm, Autocentres, slipped 2.1 percent.
"These are early days in our three-year transformation plan
but it is encouraging to see the retail business deliver a
strong first-half performance," Halfords chief executive Matt
Davies said in a statement.
Boosted by increased marketing, improved product ranges and
a strong British showing in sporting events including the Tour
de France during a hot British summer, first half underlying
sales in its cycling division rose 14.2 percent.
Cycle repairs, and car maintenance and fitting service sales
- both key growth areas for Halfords - rose 27.7 percent and 8.8
percent respectively during the half
Group gross margin fell by 94 basis points to 53.1 percent
however, driven by more lower-margin bike and clearance sales.
In May, the group launched a programme to invest in its
online offering, staff training, new cycling ranges, and store
revamps to drive up sales, albeit at the expense of short-term
profit.
To fund the revamp, the firm, which trades from over 460
Halfords stores in the UK and Ireland and some 290 Autocentres,
has slashed its dividend and warned profit will not reach 2013
levels of 72 million pounds until 2016.