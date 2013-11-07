* H1 adjusted pretax profit 44.6 mln stg vs 39 mln stg
forecast
* Cycling H1 like-for-like sales up 14.2 pct
* Shares up 14 pct
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Nov 7 Bicycles-to-car-parts group
Halfords posted an unexpected rise in first-half profit,
buoyed by a combination of Britain's growing interest in
cycling, a warm summer and improved product ranges.
The group, which is in the early stages of a 100 million
pound ($161 million), three-year turnaround plan to boost
slumping sales, said adjusted pretax profit rose 6.4 percent, to
44.6 million pounds.
That was comfortably ahead of analysts' average forecast for
a decline to 39 million pounds in the six months to Sept. 27.
and sent Halford's shares up 14 percent to 477.4 pence at 1042
GMT on Thursday.
Its shares have climbed more than 50 pecent since hitting a
low point for the year in June, a month after the company cut
its dividend by one third to help fund the new strategy and
warned profit would not reach the 72 million pounds made in its
last financial year until 2016.
Halfords Chief Executive Matt Davies said on Thursday that
while first-half trading had been good, there was still much
work to do at the company which trades from over 460 Halfords
stores in the UK and Ireland and 290 Autocentres.
"The weather undoubtedly really helped us... When you double
your sales of sun glasses you know it was better weather than
last year," Davies said.
Halfords' turnaround is focused on heavy investment in its
online offering, staff training, new cycling ranges and store
revamps to lift sales.
Group like-for-like sales rose 6.2 percent in the first half
of its financial year with the strong performance led by a 7.7
percent rise in its retail division, which makes over 80 percent
of group revenue.
"Sales growth is what the market wanted and after knock-out
first-quarter retail sales, strong momentum continued in the
second quarter," Investec analyst Kate Calvert said.
"While still early days in Matt Davies' three-year recovery
strategy, these results should help to reassure doubters that
Halfords' brand still resonates well in consumers' minds,"
Calvert said, pushing her full-year profit forecast up 13
percent to 67.8 million pounds.
The company said a warm summer, increased stock and
marketing, improved ranges, and strong British showing in
sporting events including the Tour de France cycle race helped
its performance. First-half underlying cycling sales jumped 14.2
percent.
Illustrating Britons' increasing interest in cycling,
membership of British Cycling, the sport's national governing
body, has risen by over a half to an all-time high of 75,000 and
100 new cycling clubs have been formed since Bradley Wiggins won
the Tour de France last year.
Cycle repairs and car maintenance sales - both growth areas
for Halfords - rose 27.7 percent and 8.8 percent respectively.
Underlying sales at the group's smaller vehicle service and
repairs arm, Autocentres, fell 2.1 percent.