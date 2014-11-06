* CEO sees potential for more than 100 specialist bike shops

* H1 pretax profit up 11 pct to 49.4 mln stg

* Cycling sales jump 16 pct

* Shares fall 4.5 pct as cost guidance raised (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares, detail, background)

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Nov 6 British retailer Halfords believes its latest attempt at a specialist bike shop can grow into a nationwide chain of more than 100 stores, thanks to a recent surge in the popularity of cycling and the lessons from past mistakes.

The company, which runs 465 Halfords stores offering a split of bike and car products, as well as 298 Autocentres, will open its first "Cycle Republic" next month in London, where an initial rollout will be focused before spreading elsewhere.

"This is a market which is growing incredibly healthily, there are lots of people who are coveting building a regional cycle business and we want to be one of those proponents," Halfords' chief executive Matt Davies said on Thursday.

"A personal view is over the years ahead I see no reason why this can't be a business of more than 100 stores."

Cycling in Britain has seen a surge in popularity on the back of health drives and a strong British showing in events including the Olympic Games and Tour de France, with new clubs springing up across the country and memberships rising.

In response, Davies, who joined as CEO in October 2012, has revamped Halfords' cycle range and added clothing, accessories and repairs to its services, as part of a wider turnaround plan launched last year aimed at boosting the group's slumping sales.

That push, which also includes store upgrades and staff training, has begun to bear fruit, with the firm posting a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Thursday to 49.4 million pounds ($79 million), in line with forecasts.

Analysts at N+1 Singer said the plan was one of the most impressive they had seen, keeping a "buy" rating on the stock.

"The route map for the turnaround is transparent and our analysis of potential share gains in core categories easily supports management's 1 billion pound FY'16 sales target."

U-TURN

Davies said Halfords wanted to open 20-30 Cycle Republic stores in Greater London, where its presence is "threadbare", with scope to then move into other major towns and cities. The stores will focus purely on bikes, which will cost from 250 to more than 2,000 pounds, with repairs and staff experts on hand.

The move represents a u-turn for Halfords, which shut or rebranded its Cycle Republic and Bike Hut stores in 2009, before the success of British cyclists such as Chris Hoy and Laura Trott in the Olympic Games and Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome in the Tour de France had filtered through to the wider sport.

The group said on Thursday core retail underlying revenue rose 6.8 percent in the first half, with cycling sales up 16 percent. Sales at Autocentres open over a year rose 4.4 percent, with total group revenue up 6.8 percent to 524.1 million pounds.

Shares in the firm were down 4.5 percent at 0951 GMT to 480 pence, however, with analysts noting their strong performance going into the results and raised operating cost guidance for the full year from 4-5 percent to 5-6 percent.

Halfords said this was due to more staff training and higher distribution costs due to growing sales.

(1 US dollar = 0.6253 British pound) (Editing by Sarah Young and Mark Potter)