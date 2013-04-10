LONDON, April 10 British bicycles-to-car-parts group Halfords maintained year profit guidance as it posted a small rise in fourth quarter underlying sales.

The firm, which trades from over 460 Halfords stores in the UK and Ireland as well as over 270 Autocentres, said on Wednesday it expected to make a pretax profit of between 68 and 72 million pounds ($104-$110 million) in the year to March 29.

Halfords said sales at stores open over a year rose 0.4 percent in the 11 weeks to March 29.

That compares to a third quarter rise of 1.0 percent.

Total fourth quarter sales rose 1.7 percent, taking the increase for the year to 1.0 percent.

Halfords said the prolonged winter helped sales of car maintenance products but dampened sales of bicycles.

New chief executive Matt Davies will outline his plans for the business when it publishes full-year results on May 23.

Shares in Halfords closed Tuesday at 312 pence, valuing the business at 621 million pounds.