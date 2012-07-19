* CEO Wild steps down, chairman Millard to lead search for
successor
* Q1 underlying sales down 5.6 pct
* Sees H1 sales negative, warns on H2 sales
LONDON, July 19 British retailer Halfords
said its chief executive David Wild was stepping down as
it posted a sharp fall in quarterly underlying sales after a wet
summer hit seasonal demand for cycling and outdoor leisure
products such as camping equipment.
The company, which sells bicycles and car parts and repairs
cars, said on Thursday that Wild had agreed to leave the company
immediately and that chairman Dennis Millard would take on an
executive role and lead the search for Wild's successor.
Halfords, which trades from about 470 stores in Britain and
Ireland and about 260 Halfords Autocentres, said sales at
Halfords stores open over a year fell 5.6 percent in the 13
weeks to June 29, its fiscal first quarter.
That compares with a decline of 2.3 percent in the fourth
quarter of the previous year.
"The consumer environment remains difficult and the
unseasonal weather conditions this quarter had a direct impact
on sales of cycles and outdoor leisure products," Millard said
in a statement.
Poor weather has hit sales across Britain's retail industry
in recent months, with the wettest April and June since records
began, exacerbating an already tough situation as shoppers
struggle with rising prices, muted wages growth and government
austerity measures.
The company said the poor start to the year and the ongoing
uncertain trading environment meant it now expected
like-for-like sales to be negative for the remainder of the
first half of the year and warned they could stay
mid-single-digit negative in the second half.
Under the expected sales scenario, Halfords guided that full
year pretax profit would range between 62 million pounds ($96.9
million) and 70 million pounds.
A gloomy performance in the company's retail business, where
life for like sales were down 7.5 percent, was offset by
stronger sales in its autocentres unit which showed revenue
growth of 9.2 percent in the period.
Shares in Halfords, which have nearly halved over the last
year, closed Wednesday at 197.4 pence, valuing the business at
about 394.2 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6401 British pounds)
