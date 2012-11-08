UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL Nov 8 Turkish state-owned Halkbank said on Thursday it has mandated its management again to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion lira ($1.68 billion).
The bank, which made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, also said the initial mandate for the issue was given in March 2011. ($1 = 1.7859 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts