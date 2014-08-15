ISTANBUL Aug 15 Turkey's state-run lender Halkbank said on Friday it has offer to buy a 76.76 percent stake in Serbian lender Cacanska Banka for an undisclosed sum.

Halkbank offered no further details on the potential acquisition in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. According to its latest closing share price, Belgrade-listed Cacanska Banka's market value was $33.8 million. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)