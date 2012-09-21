(Adds details, background)

ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Sept 21 Turkey's Privatisation Administration may sell a 24 percent stake in Halkbank through a secondary public offering (SPO) within six months, retaining a controlling stake in the state-run lender, government and banking sources said.

Disappointing privatisation receipts have put pressure on Turkey's public finances in recent years, with high valuations and tough funding conditions due to the euro zone crisis forcing the postponement of several tenders.

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told Reuters this month that secondary public offerings of some state assets were a possibility as the government tries to boost privatisation revenues.

"It's possible the SPO for the 24 percent stake could be within the next six months," a source close to the matter said.

Turkey's privatisation administration (OIB) said on Sept. 13 it had chosen Citi and FinansInvest to advise on plans for Halkbank's privatisation. The state holds 75 percent of the bank and the remaining 25 percent is free float.

The source told Reuters the OIB was likely to sell the remaining 51 percent state-owned stake through a block sale in the future.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said late in May that the government wanted to increase the free float of Halkbank to 49 percent.

Shares in Halkbank, which have risen 52 percent since the start of the year, were down 0.3 percent at 14.90 lira by 1203 GMT.

(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley, Editing by Nick Tattersall)