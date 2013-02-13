ISTANBUL Feb 13 Turkish lender Halkbank posted a net profit of 2.595 billion lira ($1.5 billion) last year, up 27 percent from a year earlier, it said on Friday.

In the fourth quarter, net profit rose to 742.2 million lira from 504 million lira a year earlier, exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 708.5 million lira. ($1 = 1.7724 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)