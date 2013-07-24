ISTANBUL, July 24 Turkey's Halkbank
posted a net profit of 715.1 million lira ($376 million) for the
second quarter, a rise of just under one percent on a year
earlier and beating a Reuters poll forecast of 670.1 million.
Halkbank, the first Turkish lender to report second quarter
figures, said its net profit in the first six months of the year
stood at 1.43 billion lira.
Turkish bank earnings are expected to have been boosted by
strong loan demand in the second quarter, but analysts forecast
the profit trend could turn negative through the rest of the
year as underlying interest rates rise.
Turkey sold a 24 percent stake in Halkbank in a 4.5 billion
lira secondary offering (SPO) in November, the country's biggest
ever share sale.
($1 = 1.9004 Turkish liras)
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Nick Tattersall)