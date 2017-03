UPDATE 1-Milk prices in surprise rise despite supply jump

(Adds NZD reaction, analyst quote and context) WELLINGTON, March 22 Global dairy prices unexpectedly rose at an international auction on Wednesday, even while volumes increased, raising prospects that last year's recovery in milk prices is back on track. Farmers and analysts had been concerned that a 50 percent rebound in prices during 2016, after two years of falls, could be temporary since prices were dented at the two previous auctions. But average prices