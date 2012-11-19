BRIEF-Kenedix to buy back 12 mln shares for 5 bln yen
* Says it plans to buy back up to 12 million shares(4.8 percent stake) for no more than 5 billion yen
ISTANBUL Nov 19 Turkish state-run lender Halkbank's trade financing with Iran is in line with regulations, the Turkish banking watchdog head said on Monday.
Speaking at a meeting with journalists, Turkey's BDDK banking regulator chairman Mukim Oztekin also said Halkbank was managing the process well.
Halkbank's transactions with Iran came into focus after Dec. 31, when President Barack Obama signed into law a fresh set of sanctions targeting financial institutions that deal with Iran's central bank to stem the flow of oil revenue and persuade Tehran to abandon a suspected nuclear weapons programme. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer)
* Said on Friday updates valuation of assets related to commercial centre Puerto Venecia to 498 million euros ($529 million), that is up 4.58 percent at Dec. 31, 2016 versus June 30, 2016
* Says to consider and decide allotment of warrants on preferential basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2l62Vtv Further company coverage: