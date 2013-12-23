ISTANBUL Dec 23 Halkbank, the state-run Turkish lender whose chief executive was arrested in a wide-ranging corruption probe at the weekend, said on Monday it had not faced questioning by the police or judiciary as a corporate entity.

The bank also said in a filing with the stock exchange that its business dealings with sanctions-hit Iran complied with the law and that it follows all Turkish banking regulations. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)