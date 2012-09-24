ISTANBUL, Sept 24 Turkey's planned secondary public offering for state-run lender Halkbank may be for up to a 24 percent stake and it could be held in the coming months given the right market conditions, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Monday.

Government and banking sources said on Friday Turkey's Privatisation Administration may sell a 24 percent stake in the bank through a secondary public offering within six months, retaining a controlling stake.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler)