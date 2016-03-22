ISTANBUL, March 22 Turkey's state-run lender
Halkbank said on Tuesday it has no connection with a
U.S. investigation into an Iranian-born Turkish businessman
arrested at the weekend in Florida.
"Our bank does not have any connection with the ongoing
investigation. Not only is there (not) any inquiry related to
our bank, our bank is not part of any inquiry or investigation,"
Istanbul-based Halkbank said in a filing to the stock exchange.
Halkbank shares were down 7.3 percent at 1455 GMT following
the arrest of Reza Zarrab, who is charged with conspiring to
evade U.S. sanctions on Iran, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday.
Zarrab was accused in 2013 of working with the former
Halkbank general manager and other officials to facilitate
Iranian money transfers via gold smuggling, leaked documents at
the time showed. The Turkish case was later dropped.
