ISTANBUL Oct 22 Turkish state-run lender Halkbank said on Monday third-quarter net profit rose 19 percent to 599.9 million lira ($334 million), above forecast, supported by a jump in trading income.

The lender was expected to report a net profit of 529 million lira, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Trading income increased four-fold to 224.2 million lira while net interest income rose 14.7 percent to 970.5 million lira, the bank said in an income statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.7951 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)