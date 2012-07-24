BRIEF-Haining China Leather Market's preliminary 2016 net profit down 0.3 pct
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit down 0.3 percent y/y at 550.2 million yuan ($80.10 million)
ISTANBUL, July 24 Turkish state-run lender Halkbank said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit rose 38.5 percent to 709.01 million lira ($389.67 million), beating a Reuters forecast of 608.5 million lira.
The lender's second-quarter net profit was at 512 million lira in 2011.
Net interest income rose to 1.18 billion lira in the second quarter from 790.9 million lira in the same period a year ago, according to an income statement posted with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.8195 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit down 0.3 percent y/y at 550.2 million yuan ($80.10 million)
Feb 27 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd was in talks with regulators in Luxemborg and Malta over setting up a new insurance base in one of the countries to service European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
* Sells As Oy Järvenpään Wärtsilänkatu 76 to JHS-Kiinteistöt Oy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)