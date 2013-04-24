BRIEF-Yunfeng Financial Group updates on termination of share subscription agreement
* Received a notice from Culturecom Holdings Limited to terminate share subscription agreement
ISTANBUL, April 24 Turkish lender Halkbank posted a first quarter net profit of 713.4 million lira ($395 million) on Wednesday, up over 30 percent from a year ago and beating the 677 million consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.
The bank posted a net profit of 544 million lira in the first quarter a year earlier. ($1 = 1.8045 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Deciced to issue maximum of 150,660 preference shares, implying increase in share capital of maximum 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($166,423)
LONDON, March 10 Private equity firm Blackstone has appointed more banks to help prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in its European warehouse owner Logicor, that could be valued at 13 billion euros ($14 billion), according to two sources familiar with the matter.