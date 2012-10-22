UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL Oct 22 Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Monday Turkey was not considering a secondary public offering (SPO) of state-owned lender Vakifbank before completing an SPO of another state-owned lender, Halkbank.
A Vakifbank offering is not currently on the agenda and will not be in the near future, Babacan said in an interview with broadcaster NTV. (Writing by Seda Sezer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts