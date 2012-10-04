ISTANBUL Oct 4 A secondary public offering (SPO) for a 20.8 percent stake in state owned lender Halkbank will be completed in one year, Turkey's Privatisation Administration said on Thursday.

The statement, made to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, added that an additional sale option may be exercised. Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said last month that the government eyed privatising up to 24 percent stake in Halkbank. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)