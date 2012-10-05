UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ANKARA Oct 5 Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Friday that Turkey aimed to complete a secondary public offering (SPO) of state owned lender Halkbank this year or in 2013.
However, the offering could be postponed if conditions unfavourable, Simsek said at a news conference in Ankara. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Seda Sezer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts