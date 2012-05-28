ISTANBUL May 28 Turkey's state-owned Halkbank is not holding direct talks with Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi government's investment fund, Halkbank general manager Suleyman Aslan told Reuters on Monday, in response to earlier media reports that Mubadala was in talks to acquire Halkbank. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)