SEOUL Dec 16 South Korean tyre maker Hankook
Tire is considering partnering with private equity
firm Hahn & Company to jointly bid for Halla Visteon Climate
Control Corp, an official at Hankook Tire told
Reuters, without elaborating.
Korea Economic Daily reported that Hahn & Company was in
final talks to attract Hankook Tire as a strategic investor for
the deal, citing unidentified banking and industry officials.
The newspaper also said that Hankook may pay 30 percent of
the deal estimated at 3.9 trillion Korean won ($3.55 billion).
U.S. automotive parts maker Visteon Corp was in
discussion to sell a controlling stake in its South Korean unit
Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp to Hahn & Company, Halla
Visteon said in a regulatory filing last month.
($1 = 1,098.0900 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Perry)