SEOUL, Dec 18 U.S. auto parts maker Visteon Corp
has agreed to sell its majority-owned South Korean unit
for $3.6 billion, cashing in on a quadrupling of the air
conditioning firm's share price in the last five years as
Visteon refocuses on in-car electronics.
Visteon said in a statement on Wednesday it will sell all of
its nearly 70 percent stake in Halla Visteon Climate Control
Corp to Hahn & Co, a Seoul-based private equity
firm, and Hankook Tire, South Korea's biggest tyre
maker.
Hedge fund investors had long pressed Visteon to streamline
its businesses, looking to take profits after rescuing the U.S.
parts maker from bankruptcy following the global financial
crisis in 2008.
Hankook Tire said on Thursday it agreed to buy a 19.49
percent stake in Halla Visteon for 1.08 trillion Korean won
($984 million) as part of a strategy to diversify its business
portfolio. Hahn & Co will hold a remaining 50.5 percent stake in
Halla Visteon.
Shares of and Hankook Tire and Visteon Climate Control rose
as much as 3 percent before trimming earlier gains in Seoul
trading on Thursday.
Visteon, which relies on Hyundai Motor and Ford
Motor as major customers, will receive 52,000 won per
Halla Visteon share, compared with the Wednesday's closing price
of 47,400 won.
The South Korean unit, which makes heating and cooling
systems for vehicles, was founded as a joint venture between
Ford and Korea's Mando Corp in 1986. Mando sold its
stake to Visteon in 1999 in the wake of the Asian financial
crisis.
While the deal sits well with Visteon strategy, South Korean
media reports said Hyundai Motor had expressed concerns to
Visteon that Hahn & Co would focus on short-term profits rather
than longer-term investments.
A Hyundai Motor spokesman declined to comment on the
reports.
"The deal is likely to trigger Hyundai to further reduce its
reliance on Halla Visteon," said Yim Eun-young, an auto analyst
at Samsung Securities.
