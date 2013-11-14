UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WELLINGTON Nov 15 NZ's Hallenstein Glasson Ltd
* Q1 sales subdued, down 7 percent on year ago
* H1 profit seen about NZ$8 million, down 20 percent on year ago, if current trends continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gyles Beckford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources