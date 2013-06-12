WELLINGTON, June 13 New Zealand clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson Ltd said on Thursday it expected its full year profit to fall by around 10 percent because of soft trading conditions.

It said mild weather had meant a late start to winter sales, which were down 1.6 percent in the three months to May.

It said it now expects full year net profit after tax to be in the range of NZ$18.5 million to NZ$19.5 million.

(Gyles Beckford)