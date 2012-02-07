WELLINGTON Feb 8 New Zealand clothing retailer Hallenstein Glassons Ltd said on Wednesday that it was expecting a rise of around 25 percent in half year profits on higher sales.

The company, which operates men's and women's clothing chains in New Zealand and Australia, said net profit for the six months to Feb 1 is expected to be between NZ$8.7 million to NZ$9 million ($7.25 million to $7.5 million).

It said group sales for the period were up 7.9 percent on a year ago to NZ$108.6 million, on the back of strong Christmas and New Year sales.

Shares in the company closed on Tuesday at NZ$3.55.

($1=NZ$1.20)