WELLINGTON Feb 8 New Zealand clothing
retailer Hallenstein Glassons Ltd said on Wednesday
that it was expecting a rise of around 25 percent in half year
profits on higher sales.
The company, which operates men's and women's clothing
chains in New Zealand and Australia, said net profit for the six
months to Feb 1 is expected to be between NZ$8.7 million to NZ$9
million ($7.25 million to $7.5 million).
It said group sales for the period were up 7.9 percent on a
year ago to NZ$108.6 million, on the back of strong Christmas
and New Year sales.
Shares in the company closed on Tuesday at NZ$3.55.
($1=NZ$1.20)
