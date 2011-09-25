WELLINGTON, Sept 26 New Zealand clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Ltd reported a 6.6 percent fall in full year profit on Monday on weaker sales and margins.

The company said net annual profit for the year to August 1 was NZ$18.3 million ($14.3 million) compared with NZ$19.6 million last year.

In May, the company warned that it expected the weakness reported in sales and profits in the first half to continue in the second half.

Hallenstein Glasson, which operates mens' and womens' clothing chains in New Zealand and Australia, declared a dividend of 17 cents per share, unchanged from last year.

Shares in Hallenstein Glasson closed on Friday at NZ$3.16 and have fallen around 22 percent so far this year compared with 1 percent fall in the benchmark NZSX-50 index . ($1=NZ$1.28) (Gyles Beckford)