UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WELLINGTON, March 25 New Zealand clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson Ltd reported on Tuesday a 40 percent fall in first-half profit as sales slipped, but said the slide may have stopped.
The company said net profit for the six months to Feb.1 was NZ$6.18 million ($5.28 million) compared with NZ$10.4 million last year.
The result was in line with guidance given in January of a profit between NZ$6.0 million to NZ$6.3 million.
Hallenstein Glasson, which operates men's and women's clothing stores, said net sales for the start of the winter season were up 2 percent on a year ago, but it gave no full year guidance.
It declared a dividend of 12 cents a share compared with last year's 16 cents. ($1 = 1.1707 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources