UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WELLINGTON Feb 15 New Zealand clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson Ltd said on Friday it expects its first half net profit to rise around 15 percent on a solid lift in sales.
The company forecast a net profit for the six months to Feb 1 of between NZ$10.3 million to NZ$10.5 million ($8.7 million to $8.9 million).
"Sales over the critical December January period have been robust in New Zealand although in Australia the Glassons brand had encountered a more difficult environment and sales had not meet expectations for that period," the company said in a statement.
Shares in the company closed on Thursday at NZ$5.32, a three-week high. (Gyles Beckford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources