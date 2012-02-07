TORONTO Feb 7 Oil field services company
Halliburton plans to stop issuing BlackBerry smartphones
to employees and switch over to Apple's iPhone, which
it said was better suited to its needs, marking another setback
for Research In Motion.
RIM's BlackBerry smartphones have long dominated corporate
mobile communications with on-the-hip email and security
credentials, but are increasingly challenged by Apple products
and smartphones running Google's Android software.
"We are making this transition in order to better support
our mobile applications initiatives," spokeswoman Tara Mullee
Agard said in an email on Tuesday.
The Houston-based company will switch 4,500
BlackBerry-toting employees across to iPhones over the next two
years, Mullee Agard said, adding that Halliburton would supply
the devices. Apple is helping with the transition, she said.
Even before a major RIM outage last October left many
workers without email on their BlackBerry, companies had been
considering alternatives.
Last year, Credit Suisse started allowing bankers to use
their Apple and Android devices on the company network -
one-third of its 25,000 BlackBerry users have switched.
Barclays Capital also allows some employees to use iPhones
and iPads. Standard Chartered switched from BlackBerry to
iPhones for many users last year.
Companies that had previously supplied workers with a
BlackBerry and paid RIM a monthly service fee can save by
encouraging use of personal devices.
Yet while many large corporation say they are testing how
the iPhone and other devices can handle their email and other
corporate data, it is unclear how many will ultimately abandon
the BlackBerry entirely.
RIM has nevertheless recognized the threat and in November
announced it would offer security features for iPhone and
Android from within its existing BlackBerry service for
corporations.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Rob Wilson)