Dec 7 Halliburton Co (HAL.N) on Wednesday
disputed BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) allegations in a court filing
that it had destroyed evidence related to its cement work on
the Gulf of Mexico well that blew out last year.
Citing recent depositions and Halliburton's own documents,
British oil company BP said on Monday that Halliburton
"intentionally" destroyed the results of slurry testing for the
well, in part to "eliminate any risk that this evidence would
be used against it at trial." [ID:nN1E7B41B3]
Halliburton said BP has been aware of post-blowout tests
for some time, but has chosen this late date in the litigation
to mischaracterize the results of such tests.
Contrary to BP's assertions, Halliburton said the
post-incident testing referred to in its motion was not
conducted on rig samples.
Rather, the informal testing BP refers to in its motion
used off-the-shelf materials that yielded results that
Halliburton believes have little or no relevance to the case.
Halliburton said testing before the blow-out using rig
samples and formal lab processes showed that the cement slurry
was designed to be stable, a finding backed up by testing done
by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The Deepwater Horizon drilling rig's explosion on April 20,
2010, caused 11 deaths, and brought tens of billions of dollars
of lawsuits. Halliburton has accused BP of fraud and
defamation, among other claims.
BP has asked U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New
Orleans, who oversees spill litigation, to sanction Halliburton
by ruling that Halliburton's slurry design was "unstable," a
finding of fact that could be used at the trial to assign blame
and damages for the well.
The trial is scheduled to to begin next year.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S.
District Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179.
