Sept 14 General Electric Co is bidding
for pieces of Halliburton Co's drilling services and
drilling bits businesses, as the latter works to get regulatory
approval to buy Baker Hughes Inc, Bloomberg reported on
Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Weatherford International Plc and Nabors Industries Ltd are
also bidding for the services entity, which is a part of
Halliburton's Sperry Drilling arm, the report said. (bloom.bg/1URFX0d)
Final offers for both units are due within four weeks,
Bloomberg said.
Other private equity firms and industrial companies are also
bidding for the businesses, Bloomberg said.
Halliburton would consider bids from a "variety of
interested parties in the near future," company spokeswoman
Emily Mir said.
GE, Weatherford and Nabors were not immediately available
for comment.
U.S. antitrust enforcers believe the proposed $35 billion
tie-up between Halliburton's and smaller rival Baker Hughes,
will lead to higher prices and lesser innovation in the oilfield
services industry.
Halliburton, the No. 2 in the industry, had said it was
willing to divest three drilling businesses in order to quell
antitrust concerns expressed by the Justice Department.
The department in July had said the drilling technology
businesses would be sold to small companies that could not
effectively compete with industry leaders.
GE, on the other hand, has been on a spree of selling parts
of the conglomerate in order to sharpen its focus on industrial
products. The latest business to be sold was the asset
management arm to an investment management firm, last week.
