BRIEF-Camber Energy files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing
Oct 17 Halliburton Co, the world's second-largest oilfield services company, reported a 12 percent drop in quarterly profit because of a slowdown in U.S. drilling and higher costs.
Net income fell to $604 million, or 65 cents per share, in the third quarter from $685 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 9 percent to $7.1 billion.
* Files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed
* Virtusa appoints new member to board of directors