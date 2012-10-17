Oct 17 Halliburton Co :
* CEO says expects pricing pressure for fracking equipment to
persist through
early 2013
* CEO says expects next couple quarters in North America to be
"pretty bumpy"
* CEO says downside pressure in Q4 outweighs the upside
* CFO says US market weakness and pricing pressure likely to
lower n.american
revenues and reduce margins incrementally
* CFO says expects capex budget to be lower in 2013 than in
2012, with less
spending on pressure pumping equipment
* CFO says inflated guar cost problem should be largely behind
company by end
of Q1 2013