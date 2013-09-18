Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
Sept 18 U.S. oilfield services company Halliburton Co expects recent flooding in Colorado to hurt third-quarter earnings by as much as 3 cents per share, according to a research note from UBS.
"(Halliburton) expects hit of $0.02 in Q3 on flooding in Colorado; could rise to $0.03," UBS wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.
Halliburton's Chief Financial Officer Mark McCollum made the forecast when addressing UBS' Houston Energy Symposium, the note said.
Halliburton did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the McCollum's comments.
Floods that have devastated north-central Colorado, killing eight people and displacing thousands, have also disrupted oil and gas operations. The most severely impacted energy region is known as the Denver-Julesburg basin, centered in eastern Colorado and stretching into southeast Wyoming, western Nebraska and western Kansas.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.