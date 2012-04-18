* EPS ex-items of 89 cts top Wall St view of 85 cts
* Revenue rises 30 pct to $6.9 bln
* Shares up 4.5 pct
(Adds comments from executives and analysts, updates share
prices)
By Braden Reddall and Matt Daily
April 18 Halliburton Co, the world's
second-largest oilfield services company, reported a higher
quarterly profit as North American sales hit a record high
despite major challenges, and its shares rose more than 4
percent.
Chief Executive Officer David Lesar attributed the company's
strength in North America to new oil drilling activity in the
United States. That helped offset a drop in natural gas drilling
due to weak U.S. prices, which have fallen to their lowest point
in a decade.
Halliburton is the U.S. market leader in pressure pumping,
used in hydraulic fracturing to extract oil and gas from shale.
New technology has opened up new sources that are likely to keep
prices low for years.
Lesar said he expected the downward push on the pricing for
hydraulic fracturing to ease up later this year, but said the
huge shift of resources out of natural gas basins would weigh on
the North American market leader in the near term.
"While these moves are beneficial to us in the long run,
they do not come without a short-term impact on our margins,"
Lesar said on a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.
Halliburton is moving five more fracking fleets in addition
to the eight moved last quarter, he said. Like many smaller
rivals, the company is deferring some new deliveries of pressure
pumping equipment, which is used in fracking, until next year.
"We believe the (North American) pressure pumping capacity
concerns will continue to overhang the stock over the coming
several quarters," UBS analyst Angie Sedita said in a note to
investors. "However, it is already reflected in the stock, given
the company's 45 percent discount to historical valuations."
Halliburton shares were up 4.5 percent at $34.13 in midday
trading on Wednesday, while global market leader Schlumberger NV
was up 0.7 percent.
Halliburton said its first-quarter profit rose to $627
million, or 68 cents per share, from $511 million, or 56 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items that included a $300 million charge
for estimated losses from the BP Plc Gulf of Mexico oil
spill two years ago, earnings per share of 89 cents topped the
analysts' average estimate of 85 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 30 percent to $6.9 billion, including a record
$4.2 billion in North America.
Halliburton earned more than three-quarters of its 2011
income in North America, compared with two-fifths for
Schlumberger.
Halliburton said its North American margins would fall into
the low 20 percent range by the end of 2012, down from about 25
percent currently, in what Chief Financial Officer Mark McCollum
described as a "dynamic" market.
"These margin expectations depend on, among other things,
our success in recovering inflationary cost increases from our
customers, and how soon the natural gas rig count levels off,"
McCollum said. "We should have a better feel for this after the
second quarter."
The company has suffered as guar, a key ingredient for
fracking fluid derived from a crop mostly grown in India, rose
in price by 10 times in the past year.
McCollum said the guar gel system can now represent more
than 30 percent of the total frack price to Halliburton
customers in certain basins.
McCollum said he expected North American margins to drop by
between 2 and 2.5 percentage points in the second quarter. But
Simmons & Co analysts said industry leaders would be much better
able than smaller companies to withstand this kind of pressure.
Shares of Baker Hughes Inc, which issued a warning
about troubles in the North American market last month, were
unchanged on Wednesday. The No. 3 oilfield services company
reports quarterly results on Tuesday, following Schlumberger's
earnings release on Friday.
(Reporting by Matt Daily in New York and Braden Reddall in San
Francisco; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Lisa Von Ahn)