* Q3 adj EPS 94 cents vs Street forecast 92 cents
* Delays in Iraq, Libya shutdown dent results
* Shares drop 8 percent, reversing Friday's gain
* Analyst sees some exec comments as slightly negative
(Adds comments from CEO, analyst; updates shares)
By Ernest Scheyder and Braden Reddall
Oct 17 Halliburton Co (HAL.N), the world's
second-largest oilfield services company, posted a
higher-than-expected profit, but its stock reversed Friday's
gain due to the less exuberant outlook of its management.
Chief Executive Dave Lesar talked of the risk of decreased
U.S. gas-directed drilling, and expected some rigs to be
redeployed to liquids-rich regions, though he also noted such
shifts can weigh on efficiency and financial performance.
Kurt Hallead, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, pointed to
the executives' discussion of flat international pricing
against seasonal weakness in North America as indicating
fourth-quarter profit estimates would need to be trimmed from
the current average of $1.03 per share.
Halliburton's profit surge in the past year has been driven
by the need for drillers to tap its hydraulic fracturing
expertise to extract oil and gas from U.S. shale rock
"The bear case mentality is that U.S. fracking has peaked,"
Hallead said of what investors had to consider when buying the
stock at this point in the cycle.
After a rally on Friday, Halliburton shares fell as much as
7.8 percent on Monday, despite another strong quarterly
performance.
Third-quarter net profit rose to $683 million, or 74 cents
per share, from $544 million or 60 cents per share a year
earlier. Excluding one-time items, Halliburton earned 94 cents
per share, topping analysts' average estimate of 92 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 40 percent to $6.55 billion. Analysts had
expected $6.39 billion.
Many analysts expect the North American shale boom to last
at least through 2012, even with the weak American economy, as
producers plow billions of dollars into developing U.S. oil
shale fields.
Lesar said Halliburton expects to have hired 17,000 people
this year, including 12,000 in the United States, implying an
increase in its worldwide headcount to about 77,000.
While acknowledging some clients may cut back on spending,
Lesar warned against comparisons with the drilling downturn of
2008. He cited the emergence of new U.S. oil resources, easy
access to capital, the higher number of large customers in U.S.
land drilling, improved contracts and equipment shortages.
"All of these factors provide me with continued confidence
in the resiliency of the North American market," he said.
Delays in operations in Iraq and an operational shutdown in
Libya hurt third-quarter results, though Halliburton said
profit from operations outside the United States "recovered at
the rate we expected" during the quarter.
Three rigs did start operating in Iraq toward the end of
the quarter. In Libya, where rebels have ousted ruler Muammar
Gaddafi, the company is assessing whether to reopen.
Halliburton has put behind it a major liability attached to
former unit KBR Inc (KBR.N), which just settled a five-year
dispute over failed bolts on subsea oilfield flow lines off
Brazil for $200 million. [ID:nS1E78Q1YO] The company took a
$163 million related charge in the third quarter.
Halliburton shares were down 7.1 percent at $34.79 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning, off an earlier low
at $34.52.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York and Braden Reddall
in San Francisco; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, John Wallace
and Matthew Lewis)