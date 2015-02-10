BRIEF-Skypeople Fruit Juice files for non timely 10-K
* Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc - Anticipate that will report net revenues decreased from $80.9 million in 2015 to $34.4 million in 2016 - SEC filing
NEW YORK Feb 10 U.S. oil services giant Halliburton said it expects to cut between 6.5 percent to 8 percent of its global workforce due to the "challenging market environment" caused by low oil prices.
Halliburton says impacts of layoffs will be across all company operations.
Oil prices have halved since June due to a global glut of oil, forcing many firms to cut spending and lay off workers.
* Shell India unit head says aims to double Hazira LNG plant capacity to 10 mln t/ year Further company coverage: