By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK Feb 10 U.S. oil services company
Halliburton said on Tuesday it expects to cut
potentially more than 6,000 jobs across the globe because of a
"challenging market environment" resulting from low oil prices.
Halliburton, the latest in a growing list of major oil
industry companies laying off workers because of a worldwide
glut of crude, said it expects to let go 6.5 percent to 8
percent of its 80,000-strong workforce, amounting to between
5,200 and 6,400 jobs.
The number includes the 1,000 jobs that had been cut in the
eastern hemisphere in the fourth quarter of 2014, a company
spokeswoman said. Halliburton said the impact of the layoffs
would be across all company operations, but it did not offer
specifics.
Oil prices have dropped about half to $50 a barrel since
June because of the global glut of oil, forcing many companies
to reduce spending. The number of rigs drilling for oil in the
United States has plummeted in recent weeks as drillers halt
projects to save cash. Record high stocks of oil in the United
States have continued to pressure prices.
Layoffs by companies struggling with the slowdown have
reached into the tens of thousands.
Baker Hughes, a U.S. oil services provider that is being
acquired by Halliburton in a deal worth nearly $35 billion, said
in January that it would lay off 7,000 employees. Schlumberger,
the world's largest oilfield services company, said last month
that it would cut 9,000 jobs, or about 7 percent of its
workforce.
