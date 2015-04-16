April 16 Halliburton Co has hired Bank
of America Corp and Deutsche Bank AG to
assist in the sale of two businesses that could be valued at as
much as $5 billion collectively, according to people familiar
with the matter.
Following its $35 billion merger agreement with Baker Hughes
Inc in November, Halliburton earlier this month outlined
some of the oilfield services assets it will seek to divest to
alleviate regulators' antitrust concerns.
Bank of America has been mandated to sell parts of
Halliburton's Sperry Drilling business, which provides offshore
and onshore drilling and petrophysical engineering services
globally, the people said this week. These assets include
directional drilling, logging-while-drilling, and
measuring-while-drilling, the people added.
The Sperry units for sale generate about $3 billion of
revenue annually, and could fetch about that amount in a sale,
the people said.
Separately, Deutsche Bank is working to sell Halliburton's
drill bits business, including the roller cone bits and fixed
cutter bits, the people said. These assets could be sold for
between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, the people added.
Many of Halliburton's clients have halted or postponed
drilling projects in the last few months in the wake of low oil
prices, a downturn that could weigh on the value of the assets
for sale, the people cautioned.
Credit Suisse Group AG, which advised Halliburton
on its deal with Baker Hughes in November, is the global
coordinator for all of the divestitures and will be involved in
each auction, the people said.
Halliburton remains in discussions with federal antitrust
regulators regarding other possible divestitures, the people
said. Investment banking mandates for Halliburton's cementing
and well-completion businesses are expected to be awarded in the
next two months once discussions with regulators have determined
which assets should be divested, one of the people said.
The sources required anonymity because the deliberations are
confidential. Halliburton, Credit Suisse, Bank of America and
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
The merger between Halliburton and Baker Hughes will create
an oilfield service behemoth to take on market leader
Schlumberger NV, as customers sharply curtail spending
in a crude oil downturn.
The deal is expected to close late in the second half of
2015, subject to regulatory approval.
