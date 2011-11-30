Nov 30 Oilfield services company Halliburton Co (HAL.N) has seen no sign of pricing weakness for pressure pumping equipment around the United States, even if cost inflation is proving more of a challenge than it once was.

Chief Financial Officer Mark McCollum said on Wednesday he has seen nothing to confirm reports that pricing for the equipment used in hydraulic fracturing, which helps extract oil and natural gas from wells drilled in shale rock, has come off in the large Marcellus basin, for example.

"We're being able to more than cover cost inflation, although it's ... a lot more work than it used to be," McCollum said at a Dahlman Rose conference in New York, adding that a 5 percent price increase might include 4.5 percent "chewed up by inflation."

His view of demand was consistent with those of other executives at Halliburton, which trails Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N) globally but is North America's oilfield services market leader.

Andy O'Donnell, the Western Hemishere president for rival Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N), talked at the conference on Tuesday of strong cost headwinds this quarter, especially due to the availability of sand for the fracking process.

"We've reached a tipping point and all of a sudden you start to get a lot of volatility in the market," O'Donnell said, though he expected the overall pressure pumping market to remain in balance through next year. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco and Matt Daily in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)