UPDATE 1-IranAir signs contract with ATR to buy 20 planes
LONDON, April 10 IranAir has signed a contract to buy 20 planes from turboprop maker ATR, Iranian deputy transport minister was quoted as saying on Monday.
Feb 25 Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co , pressured by a prolonged slump in crude oil prices, will further slash its workforce by about 8 percent, or by 5,000 jobs, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.
The company has already reduced its global headcount by 25 percent, or almost 22,000 employees, since 2014. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
(Adds company news items, futures) April 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7,357 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American said on Monday it would sell its Eskom-tied domestic thermal coal operations in South Africa to a unit of Seriti Resources Holdings for 2.3 billion rand ($166.43 million). * BARCLAY