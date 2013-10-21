BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities Q4 net income of $0.73 per share
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
Oct 21 Halliburton Co, the world's second-largest oilfield services company, on Monday reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit, lifted by especially strong performances in international markets such as Russia, Saudi Arabia and Angola.
Net profit rose to $706 million, or 79 cents per share, from $602 million, or 65 cents per share a year ago. Revenue rose 5 percent to $7.47 billion.
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02282017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:45 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria to launch OECD Economic survey of India at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Civil Aviation Minist
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's firm and a source familiar with his plans said that he is exploring launching his own hedge fund.