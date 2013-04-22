UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 22 Halliburton Co said on Monday that it was in court-facilitated talks to settle private claims against it in the trial to determine blame for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill at a BP well where it performed work.
"Discussions are at an advanced stage but have not yet resulted in a settlement," Halliburton Chief Executive Officer David Lesar said in a statement explaining an after-tax charge of $637 million that pushed the oilfield services company to a loss for the first quarter.
That charge is in addition to the $191 million after-tax charge recorded in the first quarter of 2012 and is based on where Halliburton is in the negotiations at the present time, he added.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.