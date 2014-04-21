April 21 Oilfield services company Halliburton Co reported a profit for the first quarter, compared with a loss a year earlier when it booked a pre-tax charge of $1 billion related to the Gulf of Mexico spill.

Net income attributable to company was $622 million, or 73 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $18 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the world's second-largest oilfield services company rose about 5 percent to $7.35 billion.

